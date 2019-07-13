Dubuque County officials have established a new grant program to serve local fire and ambulance services.
County supervisors recently approved the creation of the Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS Grant Program, which will provide up to $125,000 each fiscal year to volunteer-staffed services.
The program is named for Tom Hancock, a former supervisor who died during his first term in 2016. He also had served as chief of the Epworth Fire Department, president of the Iowa Firefighters Association and a member of the Iowa Senate.
A total of 15 county fire and EMS departments are eligible to participate in the grant program, according to board documents. County officials will establish a review board to receive and award funds.
"It's a great opportunity for the (supervisors) to invest in our local fire and EMS throughout the county," Supervisor Jay Wickham said.