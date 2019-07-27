EVANSDALE, Iowa -- A pair of Dubuque residents were injured in a rollover crash this morning in Black Hawk County.
According to a Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department report, Elizabeth Cushman, 66, was driving north on U.S. 380 near the Raymond Road exit when another driver "cut in front of" Cushman.
Deputies said Cushman swerved into the median, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The driver of the other vehicle "did not stop to render aid," the release stated.
Both Cushman and her passenger, Dave Cushman, 66, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.