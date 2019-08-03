Members of a City of Dubuque commission have been gathering public input about sustainability projects and goals ahead of the city’s upcoming climate action plan update.
Members of the Resilient Community Advisory Commission and Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell want to understand how much community members know about city sustainability initiatives. Of particular import is 50% by 2030, a plan to cut city carbon emissions to half of 2003 levels in the next 11 years.
Bell said the commission’s activities over the past two months have been to find out where a pair of consulting firms overseeing the planning process will be starting from.
“It is a precursor to doing the big survey,” she said. “We wanted to have individual discussions in our own circles to gauge understanding and awareness even from the people we know.”
For instance, commission member Robin Kennicker interviewed her niece and nephew at a birthday party.
“We’re pulling themes out of that ahead of the action plan because we want people to be at the forefront of this effort,” Bell said.
One early theme that has emerged is that the city has a lot of work to do in spreading the word about sustainability goals.
Kennicker said neither her niece nor her nephew “had any clue what is going on, especially about the 50% by 2030.”
Commission member Leah Specht said the folks with whom she spoke also were unaware of city activity.
“They didn’t know what it was and didn’t know what they could do to help it,” she said. “Yes, it’s at the board meeting, yes it’s at the council meeting, but it isn’t out there. There’s a real disconnect in the community as to what our goals are.”
Specht said schools could be a way to spread the city’s message. She recommended speaking to Dubuque Community School District leaders about mentioning the city’s projects in their science curricula.
Everyone the group interviewed was interested or concerned about the climate crisis and efforts to reverse it.
“They had concerns about the changing environment, but there was limited personal knowledge about specifics,” said commission member Laura Roussell. “One said he thinks about it constantly because of changes in species that will be supported by the local habitat.”
Specht said she heard concerns as well.
“People were really shocked about how extreme these past few seasons have been,” she said. “They want to know what can they do as a community member to make a change.”
Bell said she expects to meet with the consultants once City Manager Mike Van Milligen signs contracts in the next few weeks. She will know then when the team will arrive and get to work on the update.
The Dubuque City Council approved $100,000 for the climate action plan update in the budget for fiscal year 2020, which began July 1.