The notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday night included:
JFK sidewalks
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file a proposal to construct 75 feet of sidewalk on John F. Kennedy Road, connecting it to the Northwest Arterial hiking and biking trail.
Background: In October, a controversial proposal to install sidewalks on JFK from Asbury Road to West 32nd Street failed to get the council member votes it needed to proceed.
While a majority of members gave their support, the project required a unanimous vote because the vast majority of affected landowners signed a petition opposing the mandate. Those property owners would have been responsible for paying to install the sidewalks at an average cost of $6,265.
Since then, eight property owners in that stretch either have started to or plan to construct sidewalks in front of their own properties.
What’s next: The estimated cost of the city constructing the 75-foot stretch is $3,750.
Sky Blue TIF
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve creating the Sky Blue Housing Urban Renewal Area, and voted 6-0 (with Councilman Ric Jones briefly away from his chair) to approve $715,000 gross tax-increment-financing benefits.
Background: Council members approved a resolution on July 1 deeming the about-39 acres off of Roosevelt Street appropriate for urban renewal efforts.
The city's stated goals of designating the new renewal area and TIF district are to stimulate private housing and residential development and to improve roads and utilities in the area. Specifically, it would help pay for a planned new water tower. The designation also would direct some funding to low- and moderate-income housing throughout the city.
What’s next: In the next ten years, the city expects the district to generate $715,000 through TIF. Of that, $272,000 will be used for low- and moderate-income housing projects. The remainder will be used for improvements in the area itself.
Chavenelle hike/bike trail
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a more-than-$638,000 contract for the construction of a concrete trail along Chavenelle Road from Seippel to Radford roads.
Background: The city was notified in 2015 that U.S. Department of Transportation funds were earmarked for a trail in the area.
The city identified Chavenelle Road between the Northwest Arterial and Seippel Road as a good fit since there are gaps in the sidewalk and no bicycle facilities for the industrial park. It also fit a request from the East Central Intergovernmental Agency that any project connect to the Mississippi River Trail.
The project received $906,000 from the Federal Highway Administration and a $243,000 Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study grant. The total estimated cost for the project's two phases is $1.4 million.
The first phase was estimated to cost about $910,000. Midwest Concrete Inc., of Peosta, Iowa, submitted a bid of $638,840. With the contingency, engineering and property easements, the city now expects the first phase to cost about $850,000.
What’s next: The planned 45-day construction is expected to be completed by May 30.