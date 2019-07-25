A Grant County, Wis., man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and gun charges.
Dustin Caya, 35, of Mount Hope, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley to 78 months in federal prison. Caya pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to a press release, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Department found more than 350 grams of meth, along with scales, packing materials and large amounts of cash in Caya's home in June 2018.
Deputies said they also found several loaded guns throughout the house. Caya, a felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.