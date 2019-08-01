Dubuque’s Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative will receive $475,453 in federal funding.
The AmeriCorps Partners in Learning Program will receive the money from Volunteer Iowa and the Corporation for National and Community Service, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
Additionally, AmeriCorps Partners in Learning was approved for $89,995 in state funding from Volunteer Iowa to help engage teenage youth in after-school and summer programs, according to the release.
AmeriCorps Partners in Learning supports Dubuque’s Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative with school-year and summer tutoring programs, as well as teen programming through yearlong after-school programs.
The release states that the federally funded grant will continue to support 68 AmeriCorps members throughout fiscal year 2018-2019. During the 2019-2020 school year, 38 AmeriCorps members will tutor struggling readers in kindergarten through third grade at Dubuque elementary schools.