COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members said a former Dubuque man is in the fight of his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Columbus.
Joshua Powell, 38, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to his sister-in-law Dominique Powell, a Dubuque native who now lives in Columbus. He was struck July 20 by a driver who, Dominique said, “left him for dead.”
In the ensuing weeks, Joshua Powell has undergone multiple surgeries. Doctors were forced to operate on his brain, reconstruct his pelvis and work on a broken jaw and eye socket.
Now, his family is anxiously waiting for him to wake up.
“They’re saying he has a 50-50 chance of walking again,” Dominique said. “They won’t be able to assess him until he wakes.”
And in the meantime, the hospital bills for Joshua — who had just transitioned jobs and was without insurance — continue to pile up.
“Joshua is a good man,” Dominique said. “... He’s just one of those people, like a true, walking saint. And our family really believes that. He’s a caring, loving individual.
“Now, he’s laying in a hospital bed, and he’s not waking up.”
Dominique said Joshua and her 11-year-old daughter go on excursions in Columbus. The two are frequent companions on bike rides and movie trips.
On July 20, the duo was returning home from a meal following a screening of “The Lion King.” They had just stepped off the bus and were crossing the street when tragedy struck.
“(The car) wasn’t even in the lane it should have been driving in,” Dominique said, noting that “there wasn’t enough time” for Joshua to get out the way. “It struck him, and they left him there for dead.”
A Columbus Police Division report states that the driver struck Joshua Powell after going around a vehicle that had stopped to allow his niece to cross the road safely.
Dominique’s daughter quickly called 911, and Joshua was rushed to the hospital, where he has been ever since. The family has tried to keep up on Joshua’s bills — his rent and utility payments — but also must contend with exorbitant medical costs.
For example, Dominique said, Joshua’s initial radiology bill was $8,000.
“That’s just radiology,” she said. “That’s just scanning to see what’s wrong with him.”
Fortunately, hospital officials in Columbus are working with the family to secure insurance through the state to help defray costs. And an online fundraising campaign has netted more than $1,000.
Dominique said she has been surprised at the outpouring of support from people in Dubuque, where Joshua and his family resided for a decade after moving from Chicago, and where many of his family members still live.
“People are coming out of the woodwork from Dubuque, Iowa, contacting me,” Dominique said. “They worked with him (and say) how good of a guy he is. Our family could not be more grateful for just the outpouring of people reaching out.”