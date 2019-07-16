DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities Monday released information on a crash Friday in which a Dickeyville woman was badly injured.
Kelsey Leibfried, 28, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to an Iowa City hospital, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 35/61/151 near Old Highway Road between Kieler and Dickeyville. The release states that Leibfried was northbound on the highway when she crashed into a truck parked alongside the road while Terry Phillips, 52, of Evansville, was retrieving traffic signs. The crash pushed the truck into Phillips, though the release does not indicate that he was injured.
Leibfried was trapped inside her vehicle until she was extricated by Dickeyville firefighters, the release states.
It notes that the crash remains under investigation with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol.