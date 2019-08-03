News in your town

Dubuque teen accused of multiple assaults, fracturing girl's skull loses bid for reduced bond

Guttenberg workshop to consider walking opportunities Monday

Alliant responds to list of consumer questions related to proposed rate hike

Tri-state flotation rental businesses struggle to stay afloat after waterway woes in May, June

Dubuque Free School seeks sustaining donors

After series of motions, Dubuque County supervisors OK matching funds for possible lead paint grant

Months after JFK sidewalk fight, several neighbors installing walkways on their own

Galena historical society to hold ice cream social fundraiser