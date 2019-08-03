The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Skyler J. Richey, 19, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 305, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Maxwell D. Potter, 25, of 2664 Beverly Ave., was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Police said he fled the scene of a burning vehicle July 4, and an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer was injured while pursuing Potter, who got away.
- Austin E. Williams, 18, a resident of Glenview Hotel, 1050 Rockdale Road, was arrested at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the hotel on charges of domestic abuse and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Police said he assaulted Chaunda Sternhagen, 20, in their hotel room.
- Shannon L. Huser, 40, of 1152 Race St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $600 from her residence between 12:20 p.m. July 24 and 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.
- Chad L. Walker, 42, of Bellevue, Iowa, on Tuesday reported the theft of a laptop, microphone and cellphone worth $2,723 between 9 p.m. July 19 and 7 p.m. Sunday from 210 Jones St.