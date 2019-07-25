Lily Clayton left the 11 a.m. “Aussie Kingdom Show” at the Dubuque County Fair on Wednesday with great enthusiasm for kangaroos.
Lily likes the springy critters “because they can hop so high,” the 4-year-old Dubuque resident said, before demonstrating the kangaroo hop herself. All the excitement took place on the second day of the fair, which will be held through Sunday at the Dubuque County fairgrounds.
The show, hosted by Carolyn Lantz, introduced a crowd of excited children and parents to Australian animals, including reptiles, birds, canines and marsupials. Kids were able to touch some of the snakes and lizards during and after the show.
Lantz uses the show to educate people about the plight of endangered animals abroad and at home. Her show runs at the fair three times daily at the exhibit grounds.
“We’re wiping out all the animals in the world,” she said as a warning. “It makes more of an impact If the kids can touch something.”
As she showed each animal, she talked a bit about its survival strategies. Melman, the blue-tongued skink, uses its bright blue tongue to scare off predators. Kimba, the bearded dragon, has a rudimentary “third eye” to sense birds flying overhead. And Tula, the woma python, constricts to kill its prey.
“They hug their food before eating it,” Lantz explained.
Her show also featured a rare albino kangaroo, which would struggle to hide from predators in the wild. Lantz said kangaroo mothers carry up to three offspring, all at different stages of development — in utero, in their pouch and outside the body — at once.
She told the crowd how habitat loss, hunting and invasive species threaten wildlife. She said at home and in Australia, house cats are a top predator of wild animals. Pet owners can help by keeping their animals indoors.
Caleb Troxel, 8, who was visiting from North Carolina, said he knew what an endangered species was.
“That means there are very few of them and people like to get them,” he said.
He said he wanted to support people like Lantz who wanted to help endangered animals not go extinct.
Dubuque’s Micah Cruz, 9, pet two of the reptiles. He said the fair made him think more about endangered species.
“I just kind of feel bad for them when they’re just hunted down,” he said.
Both boys were astonished to learn that dingos—Australian wild dogs—can open doors with their rotating wrists. They could not imagine their dogs at home doing the same.
“I would be so furious,” Micah said.
Elsewhere at the fairgrounds, Victor Katterson was learning about animals found much closer to home. While the Midwest is full of cows, pigs and chickens, the Minnesota 7-year-old said he did not often meet those animals face-to-face.
He especially enjoyed the roosters, “’cause I like hearing it,” he said.
Kendra Calonder, 11, of Rickardsville, Iowa, stood nearby with two calves she raised. She hangs out with farm animals every day, but said she sometimes meets kids like Victor who have never met a cow before.
“I hope they learn that when they get older, they could get a farm and they could get some cows, too,” she said.
Kendra said she wants people to meet her cows, “to see how much you can tame them and to show that not every cow is mean.”
Lily, too, had not had much face time with farm animals before. As enamored as she was with the kangaroos, she may have enjoyed the goats she met even more. She giggled excitedly as she recalled getting kisses from them.
Her grandmother, Kim Swift, said she was fascinated by the local animals herself. She thought the Aussie Kingdom show was great. But she also was glad for the opportunity to meet animals Iowans may take for granted.
“I think wherever we can get kids and animals face to face or close up, it just increases their appreciation,” Swift said.