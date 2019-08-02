STOCKTON, Ill. — Tropical produce could begin appearing at northwest Illinois farmers markets.
University of Illinois Extension officials this week hosted a presentation in Stockton Township Library to educate locals on how to plant and grow produce traditionally grown in tropical climates. About 15 people attended.
Christopher Enroth, horticulture educator for the extension, shared some of the steps needed to grow a variety of tropical plants in the Midwest.
He focused on a small selection of crops, including ginger, sweet potatoes, hops and parsnips. Success on those fronts could be a boon for sellers at increasingly competitive farmers markets, Enroth said.
“There’s a lot of market opportunity for these crops,” he said. “Don’t let the weather scare you.”
However, successfully growing crops that are accustomed to warmer, more-humid climates can pose a challenge.
Enroth said some of the plants need to be in soil as early as February and cannot be cultivated until the fall. That means the crops will need to be kept in areas where the temperature can be manually adjusted, such as homes and greenhouses.
It might also be necessary to mist some of the plants in order to replicate the humidity of their native climates.
“These are long-season crops, and they are going to need season extension in this area,” Enroth said.
Enroth said many growers will need to determine if growing tropical plants is right for them. Parsnips, he pointed out, can take the entirety of the growing season to cultivate before any harvesting can occur.
“You really need to consider the cost-benefit analysis,” Enroth said. “For some people, it might not be worth it.”
Local growers who attended the event were split on whether they were willing to invest in tropical produce.
Karen Kelly, from Galena, said she was looking for ways to differentiate herself from other growers. Tropical crops appear to her to be a good option.
“Everybody is growing tomatoes,” Kelly said. “I’m looking for a different product to grow that will help me stand out, and this could be it.”
Kelly said tropical produce likely would be popular among restaurants looking to secure fresh ingredients, as well.
Al Baker, of Mount Caroll, Ill., wasn’t as convinced. He said the extra work might not be worth it.
“It’s a lot of trouble for what you get,” Baker said. “I think I’ll stick with going to the grocery store to get it.”