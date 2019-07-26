PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta city officials recently put pen to paper to outline the city’s current status and identify goals for the future.
A draft of the city’s inaugural goal-setting report was discussed by City Council members this week. It includes an assessment of the city’s strengths and weaknesses in areas such as economic development, infrastructure, public safety, parks and recreation, housing, overall administration and more.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke encouraged city officials to establish the draft to provide direction as the community continues to grow.
“Goal planning is a way to get away from being reactive, and (instead) dedicating time and staff to priorities,” she said. “It’s kind of a shift from how they’ve been operating out of necessity. It’s all staff and council could do to expand basic infrastructure to meet that demand.”
The report will provide “marching orders,” Baethke said, and will help keep city staffers and council members on the same page for both current and upcoming projects.
“(Goal planning) provides some accountability for both council and staff,” she said. “When council is making decisions, they will have goals on where to invest money based on what they’ve agreed on.”
Both groups identified parks and recreation as an area in which they would like to see growth.
“We want to keep people here,” Council Member Gerry Hess said. “Especially since it is such as young community, we want to give them a place to play and walk around.”
Mayor Larry Mescher added that the lack of parks and connecting trails means a lack of shared community space.
“One thing we’d like to work toward is a city park that’s a little bigger than what we have now,” he said. “We’d like to have more baseball fields and pavilions and places that people can go.”
Council Member John Kraft said he would like to see a plan for amenities at Kelly Oaks Park “buttoned down in the not-too-distant future.”
Creating retail and greater commercial opportunities for the city was another avenue to explore, city officials said.
“I think I’d like to work on attracting retail business,” Kraft said. “That would benefit citizens so they don’t have to leave town to get what they need. That way we can be more self-sufficient.”
Mescher added, “Commercially, I think we could use some apartment buildings. There’s 2,500 college students in and out of (Northeast Iowa Community College) in a year’s time, and students who are looking for housing really don’t have a place to stay.”
City officials spoke highly of their public safety, schools and industrial development. They expect these to be among the areas in which the city will continue to excel and grow, Mescher said.
City Council members will identify project priorities that will be added to the goal-setting report at the Aug. 13 meeting. Approval of the document could occur Aug. 27.