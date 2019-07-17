Court documents made public Tuesday state that an intoxicated man fired a shotgun last week in a Dubuque parking lot.
Christopher L. Orcutt, 47, of 737 Hill St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with reckless use of a firearm and public intoxication. An arrest warrant on those charges was issued July 8, and Orcutt was arrested on Friday.
The documents state that the shooting occurred at about 7:15 p.m. July 7 in a parking lot.
“He didn’t hit anything or anybody and did not threaten anyone with the gun,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich. “He was also intoxicated and was charged with public intoxication. He was taken to the hospital following the incident and was arrested on these charges after his release.”