The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Peter E. George, 37, of 433 Bluff St., was arrested at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that George assaulted his girlfriend, Nickole Mitchell, 36, of Calgary, Alberta.
- Leon D. Brand, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East 19th and Jackson streets on charges of fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, as well as a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- April C. Smith, 29, of 2325 Radford Road, No. 12, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on charges of aggravated theft and public intoxication.
- Lettman Chiropractic Rehab, 2095 John F. Kennedy Road, reported $500 worth of criminal damage to the business between 6:15 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.