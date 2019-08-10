Operation: New View Community Action Agency leaders must chart a new course after they were forced to relinquish sponsorship of a program that brought in more than $2 million in federal funds.
The $2.2 million annual grant that supported the local Head Start program — an effort to educate and improve the well-being of children from low-income families — represented about one-third of Operation: New View’s budget.
“We will have to make adjustments to reflect the size of the agency and the model of the agency we have going forward,” interim Executive Director John Wilson told members of the agency’s board of directors this week.
Board members discussed transitioning management of 13 local Head Start sites to Community Development Institute, a federal contractor. The move is necessary after federal officials last month asked the agency to relinquish or terminate its sponsorship of the program due to past financial troubles.
Agency leaders had worked for months to get the organization on better financial footing. Indeed, they had reached a balanced budget, were looking to add staff and were about to start searching for a new executive director before they learned about the loss of the Head Start program.
Now, officials must put some plans on hold while they develop a new budget and determine what model the agency will use to offer services in the future.
“Without Head Start, we’ve lost some of our overhead income that we would have utilized,” Wilson said after the meeting. “So we have to really see how can we still achieve the goals we want and what the board wants for the community with the resources we have.”
Wilson told board members that the agency will need to develop a new budget that does not include Head Start. He anticipated that would come to the board at its September meeting.
Wilson also said he invited three neighboring community action agencies to give presentations in September about their work and organizational structures.
Operation: New View leaders could consider a variety of models, such as transitioning from a recognized governmental nonprofit to a private nonprofit and purchasing services from neighboring agencies, Wilson said following the meeting.
“These are options that are always out there for any organization,” he said. “It’s just we need to evaluate the practicality, the viability and the feasibility of those.”
Ann McDonough, a Dubuque County supervisor who serves on the agency’s board, asked whether there was a guarantee that Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties would continue to have a local Head Start program.
Board Chairman Steve Drahozal said Community Development Institute will continue to run the program until a new sponsor is found.
“There’s a requirement that those services be there,” he said. “The only question is who administers those services.”
McDonough also asked board members to look at changing the organization of Operation: New View and the entities ultimately responsible for it.
The agency currently operates under an agreement in which Dubuque, Jackson and Delaware counties and the City of Dubuque are responsible for Operation: New View. However, everyday responsibilities are delegated to the organization’s board.
McDonough said she is concerned about the liability that counties have for the organization’s debt, particularly with the loss of Head Start revenue. She said she would like to see the existing agreement dissolved and Operation: New View find a new operating model.
“No one likes to talk about the money, but we have to have that be part of that discussion,” she said.
Jack Willey, a Jackson County supervisor serving on the board, said he thought those discussions might be premature.
“With the loss of the funds from Head Start, it’s going to be a huge difference, and we have to look and see how that is going to affect the whole agency,” Willey said. “There are a lot of things that we’re going to have to do and make decisions as a board what the future of New View is.”
Wilson said all topics being discussed must be looked at, but putting any plans into place will take time.
“We will manage getting an analysis of options and … give you enough information to make your determinations,” he said.