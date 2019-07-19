SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-States Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th streets, along Iowa Street.
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Outdoor Market, 7 a.m., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street, east of Hy-Vee on Locust Street, for a hike at Swiss Valley Park.
Ski Bellevue (Iowa) Water Ski Show, 4 p.m., South of Lock & Dam No. 12 on the Mississippi River, 701 S. Riverview St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Maquoketa (Iowa) Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St. Lonely Goats will perform.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa. Live music along the Mississippi River.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Johnnie Walker, 7:30 p.m., Hops and Rye, 1108 Locust St.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
Johnnie Walker, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
“Godspell,” 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Southwest Music Festival, 5 p.m., Historic Second St., Platteville, Wis. Games, raffle, pull-tabs and more. No carry-ins or large bags. Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Rebecca Casad and Alan Morrison, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques and Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Josh Yeltman, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
JJ Schmitz and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Gettin into it With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Illusions Midwest July’s Jewels Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $10.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Sensory Play Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Sensory Play Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
LEARNING
Saturday
Traverse Through Wilderness Workshop, 9 a.m., U.S. Cellular, 806 Wacker Drive. Attendees can learn how to use their smartphones to hike through the wilderness.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, noon, Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one pays up to $2,500.
Saturday
42nd Annual Antique Town Rod Run and Car Show, 9 a.m., Riverfront, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Cub Scout Information Night, 8:30 p.m., St. Columbkille Church, 1240 Rush St., Presentation Hall.