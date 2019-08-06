The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Heather L. Brothers, 49, of 855 Strauss St., was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state Brothers assaulted Betty J. Lloyd, 97, of the same address.
- Ricardo C. McIntyre, 33, of 1755 Bennett St., was arrested at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Chestnut Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, child endangerment, interference with official acts and driving while his license was barred. Court documents state that McIntyre assaulted Latoya D. Hardia, 33, of the same address, in the presence of Hardia’s 9-year-old daughter.
Ashley M. Dempsey, 27, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at about 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bluff Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.