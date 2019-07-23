Four Mounds’ 10th annual Great Cardboard Boat Race will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Marina and Yardarm.

Participants’ cost to register is $10 in advance or $15 the day of the event.

The event features boat races, prizes, food, drinks and entertainment, according to a press release.

All proceeds benefit Four Mounds’ Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training Program (HEART), which allows youth hands-on learning while they rehabilitate homes in downtown Dubuque.

Visit fourmounds.org for more information.

