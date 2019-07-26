A Dubuque entertainment facility will host the return of country music greats and the first local concert of a rising country artist in coming months.
Five Flags Center announced today that The Oak Ridge Boys will take the stage on Thursday, Dec. 19, while Cody Johnson will perform on Friday, Oct. 11. The facility provided information about the shows to the Telegraph Herald ahead of their public announcement this morning.
THE OAK RIDGE BOYS
The Oak Ridge Boys will make a return trip to Dubuque with their Down Home Christmas show. They also performed in Dubuque in 2014 and 2016.
The Country Music Hall of Fame group has embarked on a Christmas tour annually for almost 30 years and have seven best-selling Christmas CDs, according to a press release.
The group has won five Grammys and numerous other awards during its career and is best known for hits such as “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God for Kids” and “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight.”
Tickets for the concert start at $33, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Five Flags box office and ticketmaster.com.
CODY JOHNSON
Cody Johnson has enjoyed success in the country music scene for years, but he ratcheted up in prominence in 2019.
In February, his major-label debut album, “Ain’t Nothin’ to It,” rose to the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The first single off of it, “On My Way to You” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and also made the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising to No. 78.
But the success wasn’t totally new. Johnson’s previous two albums also cracked the top 10 on the Top Country Albums chart.
Tickets for Johnson’s concert will go on sale at the same time as The Oak Ridge Boys’ show — at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. They will start at $30, plus fees. They can be purchased at the Five Flags box office or ticketmaster.com.