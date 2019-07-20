The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a former Dubuque man convicted of armed robbery.
The justices denied the request to consider the sentenced issued to Jacolby J. Pendleton, now 25, who was convicted of second-degree robbery in September 2013 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Authorities said Pendleton attacked a man in Dubuque with the intent to rob him in February 2013. He was convicted by a jury and given the mandatory 10-year prison sentence, of which he is required to serve at least seven years before seeking parole. He unsuccessfully appealed that conviction.
He filed a postconviction relief application in 2015 claiming ineffective attorney assistance and insufficient evidence for the conviction, as well as arguments that he made in his direct appeal about his sentence being cruel or unusual. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig found no merit in Pendleton’s claims and dismissed the application.
The Iowa Court of Appeals in April said there was no issue with the fact-finding by Wittig in her denial and affirmed the decision, which prompted the appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.