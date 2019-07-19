Police said a Dubuque teen was arrested Thursday for his role in two recent shootings and faces charges including attempted murder.
Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, turned himself in at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and going armed with intent, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
A press release states that Bogovich was linked to a pair of shootings earlier this month.
The first incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Locust and Foye streets. The release states that police responded to the area after the shooting was reported and located several 9 mm shell casings.
Police said city traffic camera and private security camera footage showed Josiah D. Lee, 21, of Dubuque, running to a vehicle while being chased by Bogovich, who was shooting at him.
Six days later, Bogovich was again involved in a shooting, according to police.
Police responded to the area of 515 Pickett St. at about 12:55 a.m. July 15 after a shooting was reported. They then were advised that someone had been shot, and they located Randy F. Jackson, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, near the intersection of West 16th and Cornell streets. Jackson had been shot in the back, and police said at that time that his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
An ensuing investigation determined that a driver picked up Jackson, Bogovich and other subjects from a Dubuque apartment building and drove them to 515 Pickett — Lee’s residence — at the request of Bogovich, a previous press release stated. Bogovich stepped out of the vehicle, fired several gunshots at the residence and then got back into the car.
While people — including Lee — were at the residence at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported to those occupants. Several bullet holes were observed in the house’s windows and siding, and several 9 mm shell casings were found across the street from the residence.
After Bogovich got back in the vehicle and it started to drive away, Bogovich accidentally fired his weapon, hitting Jackson in the back, the release states. Bogovich then ran from the vehicle while its occupants called 911. Officers later located a 9 mm casing in the vehicle.
If convicted of attempted murder, Bogovich faces no more than 25 years in prison. A conviction on the intimidation charge is punishable by no more than 10 years in prison, while convictions on the other two charges are punishable by no more than five years in prison each.
The latest charges come about two and a half months after Bogovich was charged with participating in a riot for allegedly being part of a group that assaulted a 17-year-old.
According to court documents, Dubuque police investigated a large disturbance that occurred May 3 on West 15th Street near Iowa Street. Traffic cameras showed Bogovich and six other “male subjects” get out of vehicles in that area and pull a 17-year-old boy out of 37 W. 15th St. and into the street.
Documents said Bogovich and his six companions assaulted the boy by “punching him, kicking him, throwing a bicycle at him and throwing a scooter at him, all while (the boy) is on the ground in the fetal position.” Several other people have been charged in connection with that incident.