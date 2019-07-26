A bit of friendly competition kept Luke Rauen on his toes as he tried to eat as much corn on the cob as possible in seven minutes.
The 29-year-old from Peosta started strong during Thursday’s eating contest at the Dubuque County Fair, demolishing 3.5 ears of corn in the first minute of the competition.
But after a quick start, he found that competitively eating corn is tougher than it looks.
“I can’t chew anymore,” Rauen said, laughing as he returned to eating, this time more slowly.
This year’s eating contests drew more than 30 people who challenged themselves to see how many ears of corn, chicken wings or ice cream bars they could consume in a given time period.
“I think they just have a lot of fun with it,” said Taylor Cota, who assisted with the competition. “They also get a free lunch, too.”
As the minutes ticked by and Rauen ate more corn, he found himself slowing down. Eventually, Matt Lansing, 38, of Dubuque, started to catch up, and the two were essentially neck-and-neck as they munched on their seventh ear.
“Are we tied?” Rauen said. “Just take a break. We’ll both take a break.”
Eventually, organizers ran out of extra corn. Rauen and Lansing each had finished 8.5 ears.
“I’m just getting started,” Lansing told Rauen as the first round of eating wrapped up.
Rauen said that while he has entered eating contests before, this was his first time in a corn-eating competition.
“After like the third ear, I couldn’t open my mouth anymore,” he said. “It was insane. I’d never felt like that in my life.”
Lansing chose to compete in the contest at Rauen’s encouragement. Both are high school agriculture teachers — Rauen in the Western Dubuque Community School District, and Lansing in Maquoketa. Lansing once was Rauen’s teacher.
Lansing had at least one trick up his sleeve.
“I just paced myself, unlike the guy over here,” he joked.
The competition continued with participants trying to eat as many chicken wings as they could in three minutes. Hayden Lasack, 11, of Farley, managed to finish eight wings in his first-ever eating contest.
“I’m just good at eating,” he said.
Hayden said he enjoyed the experience.
“I feel good after I burped,” he said.
The competitions wound down with participants challenged to quickly consume chocolate-covered ice cream bars.
While many participants were forced to slow down, Ethan Blair, 16, of Dubuque, was undeterred. Taking large bites, he quickly consumed four bars in the time it took most of the other competitors to eat one or two.
In the end, he managed to eat six ice cream bars in three minutes.
The secret to his success? Taking big bites and pushing himself to continue eating.
“After the second one, I kind of lost feeling in my mouth,” he said. “So it was just opening it and then chewing.”
He also ended the contest with his worst brain freeze yet.
“My jaw is starting to kind of hurt, but I kind of feel accomplished,” Ethan said. “It was just more fun than anything.”