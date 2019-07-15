Dubuque authorities seek to locate a dog who bit a person Sunday on Fengler Street.
The incident occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Fengler near Garfield Avenue, according to a city press release.
The dog, described as a dark-colored pit bull terrier or mix, was unaccompanied and running loose at the time of the incident, the release states.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the city’s health services department at 563-589-4185 during business hours or call the dispatch center at 563-589-4415 after hours.