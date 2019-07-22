Dubuque City Council members recently designated Eagle Point Park as a city landmark site.
"A city landmark is a property or structure designated by ordinance of the City Council that is worthy of preservation, rehabilitation or restoration because of its prehistoric, historic, architectural, archeological or cultural significance to the city, the state or nation," according to a press release.
The 164-acre park, which opened in 1909, was listed as a historic district in the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
It joins 10 other locations designated as city landmarks. They are:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library
- Dubuque City Hall
- Dubuque County Courthouse
- Dubuque County Jail
- Dubuque & Dunleith Bridge
- Four Mound Estates
- Julien Dubuque Monument
- Mathias Ham House
- Shot Tower
- William M. Black