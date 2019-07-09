A Democratic presidential candidate will make her third swing through Dubuque during the 2020 campaign cycle.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will speak with caucus-goers from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. The event is open to the public, but RSVPs are required at https://bit.ly/2LEx0xk.
According to an event listing, Gillibrand will "meet with caucus-goers and discuss President (Donald) Trump's broken promises and her unique policy plans to fix them."
She previously spoke in Dubuque in March. And in June, she participated in a Fox News-hosted town hall held at University of Dubuque.
Gillibrand is one of more than 20 candidates vying for the chance to challenge Trump in November 2020. But first she'll have to vie for Iowans' favor in the first-in-the-nation caucus, set for February.
The following day, Gillibrand will tour the Big River Resources ethanol plant in Dyersville, though that event is not open to the public. She also will meet with caucus-goers in Jackson County, though an exact location hasn't been determined.