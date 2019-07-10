GALENA, Ill. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a vehicle Monday morning on U.S. 20 near Galena.
Bret S. Jones, 60, and passenger Rohanna A. Bhola, 35, both of Hanover, were transported to a local hospital, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Jones’ vehicle was turning left from U.S. 20 onto Norris Lane at 8:41 a.m. when the vehicle was rear-ended by a semi driven by Gary L. Willenborg, 69, of New Vienna, Iowa.
Willenborg was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the release.
Authorities are investigating the crash.