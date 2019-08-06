DICKEYVILLE, Wis. – Authorities said a Platteville woman was arrested last week for driving more than 100 mph while smoking marijuana.
Mariah Ehmcke, 22, was arrested Thursday on a charge of operating while intoxicated, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that a deputy observed Ehmcke’s southbound vehicle traveling at 101 mph on U.S. 151 in the Dickeyville area and pulled her over.
Ehmcke stated she was smoking marijuana while driving, according to the release. She was booked into Grant County Jail before being released.