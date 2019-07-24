DARLINGTON, Wis. – Authorities say a semi-tractor trailer crash caused a phone, power and internet service outage in Darlington earlier this week.
Max Denman, 22, of Salem, Wis., was traveling in the 100 block of East River Street at 9:45 a.m. when his semi snagged a low-lying phone line, causing two utility poles to break and a third pole to lean and become stressed, according to a press release from the Darlington Police Department.
The release states that the snagged lines caused a power, phone service, and internet service outage to the entire community.
Alliant Energy and CenturyLink responded to the scene and Alliant restored power a short time later, according to the release. Phone and internet services were affected until 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, when crews were able to complete repairs to the fiber optic cable that was damaged in the crash.
East River Street was closed from 9:45 a.m. on Monday until 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.