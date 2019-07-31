Officials on Tuesday approved a final set of rules for Iowa’s new law allowing sports betting, which is set to go live at noon Aug. 15.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission members unanimously approved the new rules to legally bet on professional, collegiate and international sporting events. The new law also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting, but it delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until May.
IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko said the board also approved sports wagering licenses that would allow betting at Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque.
Casino Queen in Marquette is the lone facility that has not applied for a license.
The new law excludes betting on some events, like in-state college team players. While it allows betting on site or through a mobile app, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account with that casino. Mobile apps also only will be operable within state borders.
Last week, officials with Boyd Gaming, the parent company of Diamond Jo in Dubuque, said they aim to have its sportsbook open by early September. However, he said the venue doesn’t have a more specific timetable at this time. It will be located in an area that previously housed slot machines, and construction already is underway.
Q Casino officials said betting through that facility likely would start in late August or early September.