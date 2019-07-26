Dubuque County Fair
Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
Main-stage concerts: Country star Chris Young, with special guest Carlton Anderson, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets start at $20. Dennis DeYoung and the music of Styx, with special guest Gin Blossoms, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $10. On Sunday, the demolition derby is set for noon and Julien Dubuque Classic stock car races at 6:30 p.m. A full slate of events, attractions, rides and other offerings offered throughout the weekend. Fair admission: $10 for ages 12 and older. Children younger than 12 admitted for free. Full schedule at dbqfair.com.
Jackson County Fair
Today through Sunday,
Jackson County Fairgrounds,
1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
Main-stage concerts: Former Motley Crue singer Vince Neil at 7:30 p.m. tonight and country star Kip Moore, with special guest High Valley, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Side grandstand seating to both concerts free with fair admission, but party pit and main grandstand tickets available. On Sunday, Night of Destruction at 6 p.m. Reserved grandstand tickets are $10, plus fees. A full slate of events, attractions, rides and other offerings offered throughout the weekend. Fair admission: $12 for ages 13 and older. Children younger than 13 admitted for free. Full schedule at jacksoncountyiowafair.com.
Elkader Sweet Corn Days
Today through Sunday, Founders Park, 118 W. Bridge St., Elkader, Iowa
The festival will include a parade, library book sale, farmers market, ice cream social, live
music, bean bag tournament, doughnut-
hole-eating contest, arts and science activities, beer tent, free sweet corn and fireworks. Full schedule of events: elkadersweetcorndays.net.
22nd annual Prairie Dog Blues Festival
Today, Saturday, St. Feriole Island Park, 101 N. Fourth St., Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Twelve bands on two stages over the two days. Food and drinks, along with campfires, are allowed in the campgrounds with an easy walk to the music grounds, where there is plenty of food and drinks. Other vendors offer jewelry, clothing and other handmade items. Tickets are $35 for one day and $65 for both. More information: PrairieDogBlues.com.
Music in The Gardens
Sunday, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
6:30 p.m. Free event. “The Beat Goes On” is the theme of the 51st season of the Kids from Wisconsin. The troupe features music from artists such as Billy Joel, Tina Turner and Cher. They will provide a diverse repertoire of
morale-boosting musical entertainment, singing and dancing in a two-hour, fully staged performance.