SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 9 a.m.-noon, 1099 Iowa St., intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Little Red Space-Helmet Girl,” with Fever River Puppeteers, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A classic fairy tale gets an otherworldly twist in this family friendly puppet show.
“Little Red Space-Helmet Girl,” with Fever River Puppeteers, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A classic fairy tale gets an otherworldly twist in this family friendly puppet show.
Trinitas Chamber Ensemble, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. From St. John’s Newfoundland, Michelle Cheramy (flute), Nathan Cook (cello) and Phil Roberts (piano) have performed around the world. A free-will donation of $10 will be accepted.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Movies from Around the Universe: “Tron” (1982), 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A computer hacker is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in gladiatorial games.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
LEARNING
Today
Apollo 11: The Day We Landed and How We Got There, 6 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Paul Sipeira from the Planetary Studies Foundation will explore how the United States was challenged to become the first country to walk on the moon.
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Bottle Rockets for NASA, 11:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch. Make and launch rockets as part of NASA’s global launch day. For sixth graders and older.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For kindergarten-third graders.
Bottle Rockets for NASA, 3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch. Make and launch rockets as part of NASA’s global launch day. For sixth graders and older.
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr. Learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques. The workshop will equip your mind, body and spirit for an optimal pregnancy experience.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main Streets.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m. Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block, 90 Main St., conference room. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m. Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Alcoholics Anonymous, St. John’s Episcopal Church parish house, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. A program for ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives through foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., The Keystone Building, 2310 Chaney Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.