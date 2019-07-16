A Wisconsin company specializing in casual wear, workwear and accessories plans to open a satellite distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Duluth Trading Co. announced Monday it will open a 102,000-square-foot facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road during the first week of August. The company intends to hire 12 full-time employees and at least 200 seasonal, part-time employees to support “peak season operations.”
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Vice President of Human Resources, Asset Protection and Store Operations Dave Homolka explained why Dubuque was a good fit for the company.
“The location is geographically close enough to our Belleville, Wis., (distribution center) to provide support, but far enough to tap into a different employment market,” he wrote.
Duluth Trading is advertising for warehousing associate, shipping lead, forklift driver and distribution center supervisor positions. Flex and part-time positions will include shipping, retail prep, pick-and-pack and material handlers.
Homolka indicated that the distribution center would ramp up its seasonal hiring early in the fall.
“Peak positions are multi-month positions, starting in September through the holiday,” he wrote.
Duluth Trading Co. was founded in Duluth, Minn., in 1989. Its headquarters were moved to Wisconsin less than one decade later.
The company has gained attention through a series of catchy, animated television commercials that advertise products ranging from Longtail T-shirts to Buck Naked underwear.
Duluth Trading Co. has long embraced e-commerce, but it also has more than 50 retail locations across the country.
Duluth’s announcement marks yet another development in the building at 7500 Chavenelle Road, which is owned and occupied by Hodge Co.
Last week, manufacturing company Crown Holdings announced its intention to lease 110,000 square feet of that building and hire more than 40 employees.
Hodge Co. CEO Tim Hodge said last week that his company would consider building a new location in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Duluth’s announcement comes at a time when unemployment in Dubuque County sits at just 1.9 percent.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., acknowledged that this figure underscores the challenges that local companies continue to face in recruiting workers. The arrival of new businesses will intensify recruitment efforts.
“I think it will raise the bar and increase competition,” he said. “It will require companies to be innovative and have a great work environment.”
Dickinson, however, expressed confidence that the community is willing to “step up to the challenge.”
He said GDDC officials touted the community’s recruitment initiatives to Duluth Trading when the company was considering Dubuque.
Moreover, Dickinson praised the private sector’s role in making the arrival of the company a reality.
He noted that Hodge Co. allowed GDDC to market its property on Chavenelle Road as an available building.
This helped attract companies looking for an immediate home in Dubuque and saved public-sector entities the cost and time associated with constructing a spec building for such purposes.
“It is a testament to the collaborative effort that is economic development in Dubuque,” Dickinson said.