PEOSTA, Iowa – Authorities say a Bernard, Iowa, man was taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 20 in Dubuque County.
Tony M. Theisen, 32, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Theisen was driving east on U.S. 20 near Peosta at 6:49 a.m., when he suffered a suspected medical issue. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a ditch.
Theisen was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to maintain a registration plate.