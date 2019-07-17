Another local finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Corp. program has landed a scholarship from a higher-education institution.
Mary Freund, of Dubuque and Wahlert Catholic High School, garnered the National Merit University of Dallas Scholarship, according to a press release from the program.
She is among about 4,100 finalists who won scholarships through colleges and universities, according to a press release. The scholarships are for $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.
More than 1.6 million students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. About 15,000 become finalists.