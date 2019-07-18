POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi School District’s next superintendent has been selected.
Kurt Cohen, the activities director and district assessment coordinator at Darlington Community Schools, will assume the role on Aug. 1, pending final contract negotiations, the district announced on Thursday.
Potosi School Board members are expected to approve his contract at their next meeting, though a salary and contract term have not been finalized, President Curt McMahon said.
The board sought applicants after the district’s previous superintendent, Ron Saari, accepted the position of superintendent at the School District of Waupaca.
Cohen was selected from a pool of 13 during the search process, which began in June.
He has worked at Darlington Community Schools since 2014 in his current position. He previously taught high school and middle school mathematics in the School District of Mishicot and Argyle Independent School District.
Cohen earned his bachelor’s degree at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and his superintendent license at Edgewood College in Madison.
“We believe that his educational experiences in different leadership positions will be helpful in leading the Potosi School District in the future as we continue to serve the educational needs of our students,” the release stated.