GALENA, Ill. — In a clearing at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, a patch of tall grass delineates the shape of a raised, bird-shaped effigy mound built by Native Americans at least 1,000 years ago.
Those Native Americans gathered up baskets of soil to create the thunderbird with a 216-foot wingspan, said Steve Barg, executive director of Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation.
“When you start thinking about that, you can understand how important this must have been,” he said.
Located south of Galena, the about-100-acre reserve offers visitors the chance to hike through restored prairie and oak savanna while learning about the Native Americans who built a series of burial and ceremonial mounds there.
“It’s just a beautiful place to go,” said Jim Musich, a rural Galena resident who visits Casper Bluff at least once per week. “I go all year long — winter and summer, fall and spring.”
On a recent morning, Barg walked along a grassy trail in a restored tallgrass prairie, flowers reaching as much as eight to 10 feet high. Fall sunflowers, bluestem grass, Indian plantain and other plants filled out the acreage.
At one point, the trail opened up to a clearing with a picnic table. From there, the Mississippi River came into view, with Iowa visible on the other side.
“It’s a great place to watch wildlife,” Barg said. “In the winter, it’s a great place to see bald eagles. They’ll often sit in this cottonwood tree here.”
Interpretive signs in the park mark the location of Native American mounds believed to have been built in the Late Woodland Period from 700 to 1,000. Not all of the mounds are visible, however, because foundation staff members do not mow them on the advice of tribal groups, Barg said.
“It’s cool to be able to see them, but it’s not the respect that the tribal groups really wanted,” he said.
Foundation staff mow around the thunderbird effigy — the last known bird effigy in the state — in the southern end of the park, so the outline of the mound is visible to visitors.
Other amenities in the park include a pavilion with benches and a fire pit, as well as a connection to Galena River Trail, which links the city of Galena to Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Casper Bluff was created after the foundation bought land in 2007 from Dave and Pat Casper, who still live next to the reserve. The couple continues to help out at the park.
“Visit it yourself sometime,” Pat said. “You’ll see it just makes you relaxed, and your anxieties float away, and it’s just a wonderful experience.”
Musich said he particularly enjoys visiting Casper Bluff at this time of year, when the prairie flowers are in bloom. He also often meets visitors to Casper Bluff who are not from the area.
“It’s a nice place for a little outing for people who visit,” he said.