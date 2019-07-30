All-terrain and utility vehicle riders will be able to ride on one Class B road in Delaware County once an amendment to a county ordinance is in place.

County supervisors recently approved a request from the Roads-to-Trails Club to ride on Fountain Springs Road. In the past, county officials have not allowed the use of those vehicles on Class B roads. Supervisor Jeff Madlom said Fountain Springs Road can be opened to riders because it is a gravel surface rather than dirt.

Madlom said County Conservation Executive Director Garlyn Glanz, as well as the conservation board, support opening the road to off-road vehicles.

Supervisors must amend the current ordinance before the vehicles can use the road. That process could take as many as eight weeks.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags