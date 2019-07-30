All-terrain and utility vehicle riders will be able to ride on one Class B road in Delaware County once an amendment to a county ordinance is in place.
County supervisors recently approved a request from the Roads-to-Trails Club to ride on Fountain Springs Road. In the past, county officials have not allowed the use of those vehicles on Class B roads. Supervisor Jeff Madlom said Fountain Springs Road can be opened to riders because it is a gravel surface rather than dirt.
Madlom said County Conservation Executive Director Garlyn Glanz, as well as the conservation board, support opening the road to off-road vehicles.
Supervisors must amend the current ordinance before the vehicles can use the road. That process could take as many as eight weeks.