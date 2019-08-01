SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Area vendors sell produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome, and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Free admission. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Enjoy live music as you browse through the cars.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Interactive Movie Event, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come watch and interact with the film based on William Goldman’s book, “The Princess Bride.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Ron Lubbers, 5:30 p.m., The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Gary Cain Band, 8 p.m., Blu Room, 600 Central Ave.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Friday
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Walker Hayes, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
If Buildings Could Talk, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
If Buildings Could Talk, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.