HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating after several businesses in the Cuba City and Hazel Green areas were broken into late Thursday or early today.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department stated that reports of the break-ins started to be received at 7:30 a.m. today. The agency did not release the names of the affected businesses but stated that they were "ag service and implement businesses."
"There was forced entry at each location, and there was an undisclosed amount of money stolen from each location," a press release states.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.