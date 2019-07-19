A Dubuque man recently admitted to dealing crack cocaine near a college campus and two parks.

Cory M. Dukes, 32, of 541 Loras Blvd., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of distributing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected area. A second count of the same charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal

A federal court indictment states Dukes sold crack cocaine on Dec. 4 and 13 within 1,000 feet of Loras College, Avon Park and Rocco Buda Jr. Park.

He pleaded guilty to the Dec. 4 offense.

The indictment states Dukes has prior drug-dealing convictions in Dubuque County, Linn County, Iowa and Cook County, Ill., from 2005 to 2015.

Court documents state that Dukes faces a mandatory minimum of one year and up to 60 years in prison for the conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.

A date has not been set yet for his sentencing hearing.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.