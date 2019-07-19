A Dubuque man recently admitted to dealing crack cocaine near a college campus and two parks.
Cory M. Dukes, 32, of 541 Loras Blvd., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of distributing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected area. A second count of the same charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal
A federal court indictment states Dukes sold crack cocaine on Dec. 4 and 13 within 1,000 feet of Loras College, Avon Park and Rocco Buda Jr. Park.
He pleaded guilty to the Dec. 4 offense.
The indictment states Dukes has prior drug-dealing convictions in Dubuque County, Linn County, Iowa and Cook County, Ill., from 2005 to 2015.
Court documents state that Dukes faces a mandatory minimum of one year and up to 60 years in prison for the conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.
A date has not been set yet for his sentencing hearing.