DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A grant recently awarded to a Dyersville nonprofit will help launch the first phase of an effort to develop a downtown community plaza and amphitheater.
Earlier this month, the Dyersville Economic Development Corp., in conjunction with the Dyersville Young Professionals, received a $10,000 grant from the AARP Community Challenge Grant program.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of DEDC, said the grant money will be used to purchase concrete benches and tables, sun sails and trash bins for a green space located northwest of the intersection of First Street Southwest and Third Avenue Southwest.
“It will essentially create a city square,” Rahe said. “It will be perfect for holding events down there.”
Dyersville Young Professionals conceived of the project as a way to provide amenities for the group’s Dyersville Downtown Market, which takes place once per month from June to September.
Rahe said the added amenities are the first step in a larger initiative to completely transform the green space into a community plaza and amphitheater. The amphitheater aspect was floated by city officials as part of an effort to revitalize Dyersville’s downtown.
DEDC and city officials are focusing on constructing a multi-purpose building on the east side of the North Fork Maquoketa River.
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said the project is currently not the main focus of the city, but officials do plan to eventually focus on its development.
“We want to use it as a community gathering spot,” Heavens said. “The project is slowly floating to the top of the pile.”
While the grant marks the first step in developing the community space, work on designing and raising funds for the amphitheater aren’t likely to start until next year, Rahe said.
“Right now, we’re working on phase one of the whole downtown plan,” Rahe said. “I would venture a guess that we’ll get serious about (the amphitheater) next year.”
When the amphitheater is constructed, the amenities added from the grant will fit seamlessly with the new space, Rahe said.
She estimated that the amenities should be added to the green space in time for the August Dyersville Downtown Market.