Local nonprofit organizations will be permitted to rent school buses from the Dubuque Community School District following action taken by the school board this week.
Board members unanimously adopted a policy that will allow the rental of buses by eligible community nonprofit organizations or people other than students who are attending a school-sponsored activity or an activity in which students are participating.
The district will charge for the costs of operating the school bus, including that of providing a district driver.
The school board also approved by unanimous vote revisions to the legal description of the district’s southern boundary with the Bellevue Community School District after three discrepancies were found. The districts, by mutual agreement, updated language that aligns their boundaries with the descriptions used by Jackson County for tax-collection purposes.