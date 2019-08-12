FARLEY, Iowa — As of mid-August, the City of Farley will be in need of a new police chief.
Molly Dupont, who has served as chief since June 2017, announced her resignation earlier this month. She will be taking a position as captain with the Dyersville Police Department.
Dupont’s last day will be Aug. 16. The role of chief is the only full-time position on the Farley force, which also includes three part-time officers.
“It was a position that came open,” Dupont said. “It wasn’t something I was searching for, but it was an opportunity thrown my way.”
Dupont said she gained a lot of administrative experience from her time in Farley, something she said will help her in her new role. Her salary will be $26 per hour.
Farley’s City Council will have a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 12 to establish a timeline and guidelines for beginning the search for Dupont’s replacement. Mayor Jeff Simon said the goal is to have the position filled “as soon as possible” or by “sometime this fall.”