City of Dubuque crews today will begin spraying weed control chemicals in various areas along the river side of the city’s floodwall.
Weather permitting, the work will wrap up by Friday, Aug. 16. Signs will be posted along the floodwall notifying people that spraying is taking place.
The work is in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations that require the removal of unacceptable growth within a vegetation-free zone, according to a press release. Adults are urged to keep children and pets away from the sprayed areas for at least 24 hours.
For additional information, call the Dubuque Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.