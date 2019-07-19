STOCKTON, Ill. — Northwest Illinois Economic Development will hold its third annual Seed Money Competition next month.
The event is set for 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton.
Participating businesses from Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties will have 10 minutes to present their new business or service concept and execution plan to a panel that will vote for the best plan, according to a press release. The competition winner will receive $1,000.
Email info@nwiled.org by Thursday, July 25, for more information.