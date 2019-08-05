A popular holiday-themed cirque show will come to Dubuque in December.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Five Flags Center, officials have announced. Ticket prices begin at $27 and are available at the Five Flags Box Office and Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Show organizers invite area residents to “experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live,” according to a press release.
The complete cast and act list will be announced in the fall.