- Tanetra L. Giles, 28, of 922½ W. Fifth St., was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Saturday at 535 Hill St. on charges of disorderly conduct/fighting/violent behavior, assault with injury and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Court documents state that Giles assaulted Samantha R. Mitchell, 25, of 567 Loras Blvd.
- Howard T. Burch, 38, of 1780 Central Ave. No. 2A, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Monday at 198 E. 15th St. on charges of domestic assault and interference with official acts. Court documents state Burch assaulted Emily K. Determan, 37, of 2977 White St.
- Samantha R. Schumacher, 31, of 1296 Main St., No. 2, reported criminal damage totaling $750 to two vehicles at about 10:27 a.m. Monday while they were parked at her residence.
- Thomas A. Ruh, 38, of 480 College St., reported the theft of a laptop and bicycles worth a total of $1,794 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday from his residence.
Dubuque police reports
