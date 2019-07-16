FENNIMORE, Wis. — Fennimore Community Scholarship Foundation will hold its sixth annual golf outing in support of providing scholarships to Fennimore High School seniors who are continuing their education after graduation.
The event will occur Saturday, July 20, at Hickory Grove Golf Course, 14562 U.S. 61 in Fennimore.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., while tee off is at 9 a.m. The cost is $40 per person.
To sign up, visit www.bit.ly/2xNPXW2. People also can contribute directly to the foundation at www.fhsscholarships.com.
For more information, email contact@fhsscholarships.com.