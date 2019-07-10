WARREN, Ill. — Authorities say a Jo Daviess County teenager faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop near Warren.
Alexis R. Mengwasser, 18, of Warren, was arrested on charges of felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, unlawful delivery of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at East Canyon Road and North Fiedler Road in rural Warren, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in Warren at 10:28 p.m. Monday.
During the traffic stop, the odor of cannabis was detected and a search was conducted.
The officers located several plastic bags, a digital scale, a cannabis grinder, scissors, $470 in cash, rolling papers, two bags of psilocybin mushrooms, a plastic bag containing cannabis and a cigarette box containing LSD, according to the release.
The release states that a passenger in the vehicle, Jorden A. Radaszewski, 22, of Apple River, was cited for having an open container of alcohol.