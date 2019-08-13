GALENA, Ill. -- Despite objections from the mayor, Galena City Council members are considering permitting businesses that sell recreational cannabis to set up shop in the community.
Council members this week voted 4-1 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that will allow permitted businesses that sell recreational cannabis to operate within city limits.
Council Members Chris Allendorf and Pam Bernstein did not attend the meeting. Mayor Terry Renner was the only one to vote against the measure.
The ordinance will be drafted in response to a new state law that will allow the sale and purchase of recreational marijuana beginning in January.
Part of the legislation allows municipal leaders to prohibit businesses that sell recreational marijuana. If a city does allow such businesses, leaders can enact an excise tax of up to 3% of the shop's gross sales.
City Manager Mark Moran said the city has received several inquiries about whether recreational cannabis businesses will be allowed.
Council Member Marc McCoy said he voted for the ordinance to be drafted largely because he feels cannabis-selling businesses coming to the Galena area is inevitable.
"I wish the state of Illinois had not passed it, but I don't see that we have a choice," McCoy said. "If the county allows it, and someone sets up shop outside of Galena, we still have the same things that we have to handle."
Attempts to reach Renner to provide comment for this story weren't immediately successful. However, he previously said he opposes marijuana sales in the community due to potential safety issues.